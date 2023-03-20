Home World

India summons UK envoy as Khalistanis pull down tricolour at Indian High Commission in London

A few Khalistani supporters on Sunday brought down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London, drawing a sharp reactions from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Khalistani attempt to pull down the Indian flag at the High Commission of India, London. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few Khalistani supporters on Sunday brought down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London, drawing a sharp reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.
“The senior most diplomat present in British High Commission was summoned and this issue was raised,’’ said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson. An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of security that allowed Khalistani elements to enter the high commission premises.

“The British diplomat was reminded that these were basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention. India finds it unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK,’’ the MEA spokesperson said.

India also expressed the hope that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in Sunday’s incident and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Indian flag was brought down after a Khalistani supporter climbed the wall and pulled down the flag amidst other supporters shouting ‘Khalistan zindabad’.

“The police came and managed to control the crowd after this episode was over,’’ sources, who witnessed the incident in London, said. During the past few months there have been increasing incidents of vandalism by pro-Khalistani supporters in countries, including Canada and Australia. Temples have been targeted across different parts of Australia and in Canada and have been vandalized.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti also appeared. India has taken a serious view of such incidents. In the recently concluded visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India, PM Narendra Modi brought the instances of vandalism to his notice and was reassured that this would be controlled as Australia was not tolerant of hate.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, in a massive crackdown seven close aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested and sent to police custody till March 23rd. The police have recovered bullet proof jackets and weapons from their supporters. It is learnt that Amritpal was making his own army named Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF) as the recovered weapons have AKF stamps.

