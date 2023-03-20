South African corruption investigator shot dead along with son: Reports

A South African accountant who was investigating high-level corruption cases has been shot dead along with his son.
According to BBC, Cloete Murray, 50, was shot by unknown gunmen while driving in Johannesburg with his 28-year-old son Thomas, a legal adviser, on Saturday.
JUST IN: Insolvency practioner, Cloete Murray, has died after being shot on the N1 at New Road, Midrand yesterday. His son Thomas died at the scene. Cloete was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/mkmiMTAWQI— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 19, 2023
His son died at the scene while Murray was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries, local media reported, citing a police spokesperson.
The pair were driving their white Toyota Prado towards their home in Pretoria, South African media reported.
Murray was the liquidator for Bosasa, a company implicated in numerous government contract scandals.
He also worked as a liquidator for firms linked to the wealthy Gupta brothers, who deny bribery accusations.
Police will see if there is a link between Murray's murder and these corruption investigations, BBC report said.