India lodges protest with US over attack on consulate in San Francisco  

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday lodged a protest against the vandalism of its consulate in San Francisco on Monday.

In a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires, India, Elizabeth Jones, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalism of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,’’ according to MEA adding that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC also conveyed its concerns to the US State department on similar lines.

A day after vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US.

Videos have emerged on social media of Khalistani supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office. The supporters also painted graffiti with the words #FREEAmritpal on the wall of the building.

The videos showed men smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags they were earlier seen waving.

There was no immediate comment from the San Francisco police. The incident has prompted sharp criticism from the Indian-Americans.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Indian flag mounted on the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene show an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester is seen waving a Khalistan flag hanging off its ledge.

The MEA had summoned the UK Deputy High Commissioner, Christina Scott, over the incident to convey India’s protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

