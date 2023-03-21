Putin-Xi conclude three-hour long talks; Moscow & Beijing agree to strengthen energy partnership  

By Online Desk

MOSCOW: The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have ended in the Kremlin, lasting nearly three hours, Russian news agency TASS reports.

The talks were held in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Later, the sides plan to sign joint documents and make statements for the media. The program of the visit on Tuesday will end with a state dinner in the Palace of the Facets, the report said.

Moscow & Beijing to strengthen energy partnership

Moscow and Beijing are going to strengthen their comprehensive energy partnership, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday. The statement concerns the plan for the development of key areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030.

The document lists eight key areas of economic cooperation. In particular, it mentions "strengthening a comprehensive partnership in the energy sector," and "ensuring mutual and global energy security."

Hail normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran

Russia and China stand for peace and stability in the Middle East and support the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"The sides stand for peace and stability in the Middle East, support countries of the region in strengthening strategic independence and the resolution of acute problems through dialogue and consultations. They stand against the interference into the domestic affairs of countries of the region," the document says.

Russia and China "hail the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran which has been reached by means of dialogue," it reads, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

MOSCOW: The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have ended in the Kremlin, lasting nearly three hours, Russian news agency TASS reports. The talks were held in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Later, the sides plan to sign joint documents and make statements for the media. The program of the visit on Tuesday will end with a state dinner in the Palace of the Facets, the report said. Moscow & Beijing to strengthen energy partnershipgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moscow and Beijing are going to strengthen their comprehensive energy partnership, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday. The statement concerns the plan for the development of key areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030. The document lists eight key areas of economic cooperation. In particular, it mentions "strengthening a comprehensive partnership in the energy sector," and "ensuring mutual and global energy security." Hail normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran Russia and China stand for peace and stability in the Middle East and support the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, TASS reported. "The sides stand for peace and stability in the Middle East, support countries of the region in strengthening strategic independence and the resolution of acute problems through dialogue and consultations. They stand against the interference into the domestic affairs of countries of the region," the document says. Russia and China "hail the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran which has been reached by means of dialogue," it reads, according to the Russian news agency TASS.