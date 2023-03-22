Home World

Russia 'dancing to China's tune' on Taiwan: Taipei

In the joint statement, Russia had reaffirmed its adherence to Beijing's "One China" principle, terming Taiwan "an inalienable part of Chinese territory", according to the Chinese state-run agency.

Published: 22nd March 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets, a building in the Moscow Kremlin, Russia.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Wednesday condemned Beijing and Moscow for a joint statement that called the self-ruled island an "inalienable" part of China, accusing Russia of "dancing to China's tune".

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for two days of talks this week, with the leaders signing a joint statement pledging to deepen their strategic partnership -- and affirming Russia's support for China on Taiwan.

Beijing views the self-ruled and democratic island as its territory, to be retaken one day -- by force, if necessary.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly protests and strongly condemns (China's) authoritarian expansionist government for continuing to issue false statements in the international arena to belittle and damage our country's sovereignty," said the Taiwanese statement.

It also condemned "Russia's attempt to sing and dance to China's tune for its conspiracy of aggression and expansion".

In the joint statement, Russia had reaffirmed its adherence to Beijing's "One China" principle, terming Taiwan "an inalienable part of Chinese territory", according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency.

"(Russia) opposes any form of 'Taiwan independence', and firmly supports China's measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xinhua reported the statement as saying.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of military action by China, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened fear on the island that Beijing might attempt something similar.

Beijing has ramped up military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan in recent years, staging massive military drills around the island last year that Taipei said were preparation for an invasion.

