Home World

We are watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US State Department

Responding to a question, Patel said it is normal and standard for the United States to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where it has bilateral relationships.

Published: 28th March 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States is watching the court case of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, an official has said while observing that Washington continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.

Gandhi was on March 23 sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark.

A day later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case.

"Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We are watching Mr Gandhi's case in Indian courts and we engage with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including, freedom of expression," the State Department's Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a key to strengthening both our democracies," he said.

ALSO READ | Disqualified because Modi is scared over my next speech on Adani: Rahul

Responding to a question, Patel said it is normal and standard for the United States to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where it has bilateral relationships.

"I don't have any specific engagements to read out... but as I am sure you know some of these covered this department for some time it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships but I don't have any specific engagement to read out," he said

Opposition parties in India stepped up their offensive against the Narendra Modi government and observed a "black day for democracy" on Monday, three days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The BJP condemned the ruckus created by the Opposition in Parliament and accused the Congress of resorting to "low-level politics" in its bid to justify Gandhi's remarks against the OBC community.

ALSO READ | After disqualification, Rahul asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Defamation Rahul Disqualification USA
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp