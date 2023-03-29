Here's why this cow has been named 'Happy'

By Online Desk

A cow named Happy in Australia. The calf born on the Bellbrook Holsteins farm in Ripplebrook, in West Gippsland, Australia, on March 10 has a birthmark that looks like a smiley face.

Does it look like a smiley? You decide for yourself.

According to an NPR report, Breeders Megan and Barry Coster say they have never seen a calf with such a unique marking before.

The Holstein calf, the report says, has melted the hearts of cow farmers in Australia. The cow, known as Happy, was born with a birthmark that looks like a smiley face. Breeders Megan and Barry Coster say they have never seen a calf with such a unique marking before. Happy instantly became a favorite of the family, so they decided to keep the calf as a pet. Happy will also have a special place on the farm as the Costers' grass-eating lawnmower.

This beaming bovine, affectionately named Happy, was born on a stud farm in Ripplebrook, Victoria, earlier this month, according to KidsNews.

Farmers Megan and Barry Coster breed about 700 calves a year, but Happy’s markings make him one of a kind, the report said.

