Home World

No talks with Imran Khan unless he apologises: Pakistan PM Shehbaz

Calling out Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy, the prime minister reiterated that the current coalition headed by the PML-N government "saved the country."

Published: 29th March 2023 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ruled out any talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan unless the former premier admits his wrongdoings and issues a public apology.

While addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, prime minister Sharif criticised Khan by calling him a "fraud" and said it is impossible to talk to someone who "looted the country, attacked the judiciary and did not believe in the Constitution and justice", Geo News reported.

The joint session of parliament was summoned last week to discuss the key issues confronting Pakistan and provide guidelines to deal with those issues.

"I believe no discussions can be held with a person who consistently and condescendingly rejects invitations for talks on everything - be it COVID-19, the state of terrorism in the country, the apex committee meeting, or the Kashmir conference," Sharif was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Minister's death threat to Imran Khan

Referring to the recent fiasco witnessed during the court proceeding of the PTI chief, Sharif said that a certain "favourite" does not appear before any court, no matter how many notices have been issued to him, it said.

"He gets an extension in different courts in the dark of the night and makes a mockery of the judiciary," Sharif said, criticising Khan for his remarks against a sitting woman judge and the fact that no action has been taken in this case so far.

"Khan made false cases against the opposition when he was in government and signed an agreement with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and violated it," the premier said while listing the wrongdoings of the former PTI government.

Calling out Khan for pushing the country towards bankruptcy, the prime minister reiterated that the current coalition headed by the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) government "saved the country."

"Today, the IMF is taking guarantees from us at every step. We have fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF. Congratulations to the finance minister who finalised the terms of the deal with the Fund," Sharif said.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based global money lender, which was originally due to be disbursed in November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Political Crisis Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp