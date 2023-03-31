Home World

French protests: White House supports right 'to demonstrate peacefully'

French police have been strongly criticized by rights groups for heavy-handed reaction to anti-Macron protests over the past month.

Published: 31st March 2023 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. | (File Photo/AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House said Thursday it supports a global right to protest peacefully as the French continued to express outrage over President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pensions reform and police brutality.

"We support the right of people to protest and to express their opinions and to demonstrate peacefully there as we would anywhere," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said when asked about the situation in France.

French police have been strongly criticized by rights groups for heavy-handed reaction to anti-Macron protests over the past month.

European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said last week that police cannot block or mistreat demonstrators just because a few people instigate violence.

"The sporadic acts of violence of some protesters or other reprehensible acts committed by other persons during a protest cannot justify excessive use of force by agents of the state," she said.

"These acts are also not enough to deprive peaceful protesters of their right to freedom of assembly," she said.

On Thursday Macron said the protests would not deter his pension or water use reforms, which have also sparked resistance.

"There is contestation over a reform, but it doesn't mean everything else should grind to a halt," he said near the Alpine village of Savines-le-Lac.

"We need to continue working," Macron said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
White House John Kirby French protest Emmanuel Macron
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp