Home World

Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said.

Published: 31st March 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHARTOUM: At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media reported overnight.

Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday.

Many other miners are still missing, it reported.

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said.

A security source cited by the state agency said workers are feared to be trapped beneath the mine's groundwater.

Few further details were given.

Collapses are common in Sudan's gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold mine collapse workers dead
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp