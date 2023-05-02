Home World

Immigration system needs to be 'modernised': White House 

Then-President Barack Obama launched the 2012 DACA initiative to shield from deportation immigrants who were brought to the US illegally by their parents as children. 

Published: 02nd May 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

G20 Summit, Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has said that America's immigration system needs to be "modernised" and Republicans, who control the Congress, should take action on it rather than use it as a "political stunt or a political tool".

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily news conference on Monday, said the opposition Republican party is not interested in resolving the issue of immigration and has not actually come to the table to have a conversation on how to protect Dreamers and farmworkers.

"On his (Joe Biden) first day in this administration, the President put forth comprehensive immigration legislation...how he understood that the system had been broken. It needs to be modernised," she said in response to a question.

"He has asked Congress to take action - Republicans in Congress to take action and to take - and to work on this in a bipartisan way," she added.

"He's put forth some tools to make sure we deal with the immigration system in a humane way, and that actually deals with what we're seeing at the border...But we know that more action needs to be taken. So it has to be legislative action," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, she said that Republicans have used this as a political stunt.

"As we've seen, Republicans have continued to use this as a political stunt, a political tool, and not actually come to the table to have a conversation on how to protect Dreamers and farm workers. You know, more immigration judges and asylum officers are needed. More funding for border security is needed," Jean-Pierre said.

"This is something that we have put forward in that legislation and so much more. They don't want to do that. They want to do political stunts, as we've seen from governors and mayors across the country," she alleged responding to a question on comprehensive immigration reform in particular on legal immigration.

Then-President Barack Obama launched the 2012 DACA initiative to shield from deportation immigrants who were brought to the US illegally by their parents as children and to allow them to work legally in the country.

DACA, an acronym for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a policy that protects young people - known as "DREAMers".

The programme does not grant them official legal status or a pathway to citizenship, but it does allow them to apply in some places.

An estimated 580,000 people were still enrolled in DACA at the end of last year, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In 2021, the US House of Representatives passed bills providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants nicknamed "Dreamers," as well as for a large number of immigrant farmworkers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Immigrants White House
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp