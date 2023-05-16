Home World

Canada inflation rises to 4.4% in April after falling for months

Canadians should expect the central bank as a result to "remain hawkish and focused on bringing inflation to heel, leaving the door open to further rate increases."

Published: 16th May 2023 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Canada Flag

Canada flag image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

OTTAWA: Canada's inflation rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent in April in an unexpected reversal of a downward trend over the previous 10 months, the national statistical agency said Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index was up only 0.1 percentage points from the previous month's rate, after having posted a steady decline since a June 2022 peak of 8.1 percent.

"The slow down in Canadian inflation is looking like it might have been a false dawn," Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes said in a research note.

The April figure "was well above consensus expectations," he said.

Canadians should expect the central bank as a result to "remain hawkish and focused on bringing inflation to heel, leaving the door open to further rate increases," Mendes added.

"That said, data can be volatile, and today's print won't seal the deal on further tightening."

According to Statistics Canada, higher year-over-year rent and mortgage costs contributed the most to the increase in average consumer costs.

Higher interest rates meant mortgages were initiated or approved at higher interest rates, while also stimulating higher rental demand, it explained.

ALSO READ | German investor mood darkens in May

Prices for groceries rose at a slower rate in April with the slowdown stemming from smaller price increases for fresh vegetables and coffee and tea.

Moderating that deceleration were increased prices for fresh fruit, notably oranges.

Prices for passenger cars and trucks were also up in the month.

But the costs of gasoline and other fuels, childcare, and computer equipment fell.

At its last two meetings, the Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged at 4.5 percent. Earlier this year it became the first major central bank to pause its aggressive monetary policy after eight consecutive rate hikes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada Inflation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp