PM Modi conferred with highest civilian awards of Papua New Guinea and Fiji

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Papua New Guinea (PNG) was special in more ways than one. On Monday, PM Modi was conferred with the highest civilian awards of both Papua New Guinea and Fiji. Besides, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, flew down specially to meet him.

Papua New Guinea has conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu on PM @narendramodi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae. pic.twitter.com/0Xki0ibW8D — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 22, 2023

At a ceremony at the Government House, Governor General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae conferred PM Modi with the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL). This is the highest civilian award of PNG.

"Humbled by the gesture of PNG. This is great recognition of India and the accomplishment of our people,’’ said PM Modi.

In addition, PM Modi was also conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji titled 'Companion of the Order of Fiji' in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour to date.

"Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins travelled to PNG to meet PM Modi on the sidelines of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. This was their first interaction since Hipkins assumed office in January.

"I had an excellent meeting with PM Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand operations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, during the third FIPIC (which has 14 Pacific islands as members) meet, PM Modi reiterated the need to have a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We share your belief in multilateralism. We support a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries. The voice of the Global South should also resonate strongly in the UN Security Council. For this, reform of international institutions should be our shared priority. I had discussions with Australia, the United States, and Japan in Hiroshima as part of the QUAD. This dialogue has a special focus on the Indo-Pacific region," said PM Modi in his opening remarks.

"During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: 'A friend in need is a friend indeed'. I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar, India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries," he added.

PM Modi has since landed in Sydney which is the last leg of his three-nation tour. He will have a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, besides interacting with the business community.

Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relation between India and Fiji has stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/IfXKyWQMAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

