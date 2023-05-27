Home World

Avalanche kills at least 10 in northern Pakistan

The avalanche, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Published: 27th May 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Avalanche

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PESHAWAR: An avalanche killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan on Saturday, officials said, adding that poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.

The avalanche, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan told AFP.

"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."

Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 head of cattle also died.

The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan's office also confirmed the causalities in a statement.

Muhammad Riaz, a police official from the area, told AFP that residents were taking the lead in the rescue operation in the difficult-to-reach area.

Every year, local nomads, also known as Bakarwals, migrate alongside their herds in search of suitable pastures for their livestock and to evade harsh weather conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan avalanche Pakistan avalanche death toll
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp