'Israel deliberately targeting refugee camps': Government media office in Gaza Strip; Blinken in Tel Aviv

By Online Desk

Israel is deliberately targeting refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, reflecting a "desire to increase the human cost" in the Palestinian enclave’s most densely populated areas, the government media office in the Gaza Strip said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In the last few hours, the occupation has deliberately focused its attacks on the most densely populated refugee camps” and Israeli airstrikes are targeting "residential areas in the camps of Jabalia (in the northern Gaza Strip), Al-Shati (west), al-Breij and Al-Maghazi (center),” the office said in a statement received by Anadolu.

Meanwhile, CNN quoting a spokesperson of the UN's main relief agency in the isolated enclave, reported that the Israeli military has completely encircled Gaza City. The agency accused Israeli warplanes of lethally bombing UN-run schools sheltering civilians.

“Over the last few hours, I received reports that three of our schools sheltering about 20,000 people have been hit. This reportedly has led to the deaths of more than 20 people in Jabalya, and also one person at the beach camp,” UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) chief Philippe Lazzarini was quoted as saying by CNN.

A UNRWA statement later said a fourth school-turned-shelter had been hit.

Israel’s weeks-long bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 9,025 people and injured over 22,000, according to the latest figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawn from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The strikes continue amid increasingly urgent calls for a ceasefire by the UN and aid organizations, and despite a UN General Assembly resolution backed by over 100 countries calling for a “sustained humanitarian truce.”

Jordan, CNN added, on Wednesday became the latest country to recall its ambassador to Israel, following Chile and Colombia, due to the strikes on Gaza. Bolivia on Tuesday cut its diplomatic relations with Israel citing “crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people.”

Al Jazeera said that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet the Israeli leadership today in Tel Aviv.

Antony Blinken’s visit comes amid increasing concerns over the sheer number of civilians who have been killed in Gaza by Israeli air raids.



