Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing

FILE: Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority's television channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.

"Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hatab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis" in the south of the territory, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.

Medical sources at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.

Since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.

The Palestinian journalists' union says that 27 of its members have been killed in the territory since October 7.

Media representatives in Gaza, including AFP, used to work from offices in Gaza City.

But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, forced news organisations to send their teams to the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.

The conflict raged for a 27th day Thursday after the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants stormed the border, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240, Israeli officials say.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying 9,061 people have been killed, including 3,760 children.

Mohammed Abu Hatab

