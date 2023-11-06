Home World

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll surpasses 10,000 

Published: 06th November 2023

Palestinians searching for survivors in rubbles. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.

The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidreh.

He said at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight from Sunday into Monday in intense bombardments by the Israeli army which he accused of "perpetrating 19 massacres in the last hours".

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the majority of those killed in Gaza since the start of the war have been civilians, including more than 4,000 children.

The war in Gaza was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attacks which killed 1,400 in southern Israel, mostly civilians according to Israeli officials.

