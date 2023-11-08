Home World

Biden opposes reoccupation of Gaza; 'Israel and US do not have to agree on every single issue,' says White House

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was responding to comments by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu earlier.

Published: 08th November 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds-up a white T-shirt trying to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

A woman holds-up a white T-shirt trying to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

President Biden believes that “reoccupation [of Gaza] by Israeli forces isn't the right thing to do,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has been quoted as saying, by The Wall Street Journal

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was on Tuesday responding to comments by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu earlier.

“Israel and the United States are Friends and we do not have to agree on every single word,” and, “Netanyahu and Biden are not always exactly in the same place on every issue,” Kirby said. According to The Guardian, Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas,” without elaborating.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” Netanyahu said.

Kirby told reporters that Israel and the United States do not have to agree on every single issue.

ALSO READ | Fighting Hamas deep in Gaza City, Israel foresees control of the enclave’s security after the war

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that US Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has shared a post on X voicing support for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib after the US House of Representatives voted to censure her.

“Congressional censures are exceedingly rare—especially for political speech,” said Garcia, a Democrat who represents Chicago.

“The censure of [Rashida Tlaib] repeats a pattern of silencing and endangering women of color in Congress who are standing up for our shared humanity,” he added.

According to CNN, the House passed a GOP-led resolution on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over comments critical of Israel and in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war against Hamas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Joe Biden Israel Netanyahu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp