Biden opposes reoccupation of Gaza; 'Israel and US do not have to agree on every single issue,' says White House

President Biden believes that “reoccupation [of Gaza] by Israeli forces isn't the right thing to do,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has been quoted as saying, by The Wall Street Journal.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby was on Tuesday responding to comments by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu earlier.

“Israel and the United States are Friends and we do not have to agree on every single word,” and, “Netanyahu and Biden are not always exactly in the same place on every issue,” Kirby said. According to The Guardian, Netanyahu told ABC News that Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas,” without elaborating.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it. When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine,” Netanyahu said.

Kirby told reporters that Israel and the United States do not have to agree on every single issue.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that US Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has shared a post on X voicing support for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib after the US House of Representatives voted to censure her.

“Congressional censures are exceedingly rare—especially for political speech,” said Garcia, a Democrat who represents Chicago.

“The censure of [Rashida Tlaib] repeats a pattern of silencing and endangering women of color in Congress who are standing up for our shared humanity,” he added.

According to CNN, the House passed a GOP-led resolution on Tuesday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over comments critical of Israel and in support of Palestinians amid Israel’s war against Hamas.

