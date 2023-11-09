Home World

France arrests influencer for mocking Israeli baby's death

Prosecutors said she was being investigated for "glorifying terrorism" and was taken into custody in Paris early Thursday. The Israeli embassy in France called Anwar's remarks "disgusting".

Published: 09th November 2023 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hamas attack

Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

By AFP

PARIS: A social media influencer was arrested in France on Thursday for making light of the reported killing of an Israel baby by Hamas attackers, prosecutors told AFP.

In a video, the woman -- identified by media as Warda Anwar, a model -- commented on a report by an Israeli first responder who said Hamas attackers had burned a baby alive in an oven during their assault on October 7.

The report has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities.

"I wonder whether they added salt and pepper first, did they add thyme?" Anwar said in the video. "What was the side dish?"

ALSO READ | Fierce street-by-street combat between Israeli army and Hamas rages in Gaza City

Following strong reactions on social media to the video last week, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday he had filed a criminal complaint against Anwar.

Prosecutors said she was being investigated for "glorifying terrorism" and was taken into custody in Paris early Thursday. The Israeli embassy in France called Anwar's remarks "disgusting".

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the embassy said "the unspeakable remarks must not remain unpunished", and called for her social media accounts to be blocked. French media say her video was carried on Instagram, but her account was not available Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Israel Hamas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp