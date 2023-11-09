Hamas says group chief Ismail Haniyeh in Egypt for Gaza talks

By AFP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived Thursday in Egypt for talks about the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip since massive October 7 attacks, the militant group said.

Hamas said in a statement that its delegation had met with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel "for discussions on the current situation in the Gaza Strip".

Haniyeh's visit comes as Qatar is negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting for a few days, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Israeli and US spy chiefs were in Qatar for talks on a "potential humanitarian pause" to the war in the Gaza Strip, an official with knowledge of the visit said Thursday.

Egypt, alongside Qatar, had been involved in previous talks which led to the release, at the end of October, of two women kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israeli territory on October 7.

Egypt, which holds the only opening to the world in the Gaza Strip which is not in controlled by Israel -- the Rafah crossing -- is historically a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Around 240 hostages have been taken to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attacks, according to Israeli officials.

The attacks left 1,400 people, mostly civilians dead, according to Israeli officials.

Since then Israel has relentlessly shelled the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas.

The air, land and sea assault has killed more than 10,800 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived Thursday in Egypt for talks about the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip since massive October 7 attacks, the militant group said. Hamas said in a statement that its delegation had met with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel "for discussions on the current situation in the Gaza Strip". Haniyeh's visit comes as Qatar is negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting for a few days, according to a source close to the negotiations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Israeli and US spy chiefs were in Qatar for talks on a "potential humanitarian pause" to the war in the Gaza Strip, an official with knowledge of the visit said Thursday. Egypt, alongside Qatar, had been involved in previous talks which led to the release, at the end of October, of two women kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israeli territory on October 7. Egypt, which holds the only opening to the world in the Gaza Strip which is not in controlled by Israel -- the Rafah crossing -- is historically a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Around 240 hostages have been taken to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attacks, according to Israeli officials. The attacks left 1,400 people, mostly civilians dead, according to Israeli officials. Since then Israel has relentlessly shelled the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas. The air, land and sea assault has killed more than 10,800 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp