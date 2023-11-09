Home World

Hamas says group chief Ismail Haniyeh in Egypt for Gaza talks

Hamas said in a statement that its delegation had met with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel "for discussions on the current situation in the Gaza Strip".

Published: 09th November 2023 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived Thursday in Egypt for talks about the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip since massive October 7 attacks, the militant group said.

Hamas said in a statement that its delegation had met with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel "for discussions on the current situation in the Gaza Strip".

Haniyeh's visit comes as Qatar is negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting for a few days, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Israeli and US spy chiefs were in Qatar for talks on a "potential humanitarian pause" to the war in the Gaza Strip, an official with knowledge of the visit said Thursday.

Egypt, alongside Qatar, had been involved in previous talks which led to the release, at the end of October, of two women kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israeli territory on October 7.

Egypt, which holds the only opening to the world in the Gaza Strip which is not in controlled by Israel -- the Rafah crossing -- is historically a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Around 240 hostages have been taken to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attacks, according to Israeli officials.

The attacks left 1,400 people, mostly civilians dead, according to Israeli officials.

Since then Israel has relentlessly shelled the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas.

The air, land and sea assault has killed more than 10,800 people, mainly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ismail Haniyeh Gaza Israel-Hamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp