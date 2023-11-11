Home World

Dozens of ambassadors at UN hold minute of silence for Gaza

Some 40 ambassadors, mainly but not exclusively from Muslim countries, signed a joint call demanding that the international community take urgent action to halt the bloodshed.

Published: 11th November 2023 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinian Ambassador to Switzerland Ibrahim Khraishi speaks after a minute of silence for all the civilians killed during the Israel Hamas war, at the European headquarters of the UN.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Dozens of ambassadors gathered at the UN in Geneva Friday for a minute of silence for the thousands killed in the war raging in Gaza, and to demand an end to the violence.

Some 40 ambassadors, mainly but not exclusively from Muslim countries, signed a joint call demanding that the international community take urgent action to halt the bloodshed and address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"There is a need to instil humanity and wisdom and to awaken the conscience of humanity in front of these atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian civilians," Egyptian ambassador Ahmed Ihab Abdelahad Gamaleldin told the gathering.

"Two and a half million people cannot be considered incidental or collateral damage."

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

Vowing to destroy the militants, Israel retaliated with a massive bombardment and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinians' permanent observer to the UN in Geneva, insisted that what was taking place was "not a war between Israel and the fighters of Hamas. It is a genocide".

And "the genocide is taking place in full view of the whole world, on TV screens".

He slammed shocking "double standards" in the international response, comparing Western countries' total condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine to the refusal by many to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza.

"This is something that humanity should be ashamed of," he said.

He decried in particular the "blind support" for Israel from the United States, which he said had encouraged Israel "to behave as a state above the law".

"The real friend of Israel should raise the red flag in front of their face and tell them you have to stop," he said, warning that Israel's actions were "designing a new international world order".

"We should be careful where we are," he said. "This jungle law should stop."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas war United Nations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp