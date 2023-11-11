Lebanon's Hezbollah says Israeli fire kills seven fighters

By AFP

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said Friday that Israeli fire killed seven of its fighters, without specifying where or when they died as border tensions persist during the Israel-Hamas war.

The group named the seven fighters in a statement stating they were "martyred on the road to Jerusalem", the phrase Hezbollah uses to mourn members -- now numbering 68 -- killed since border clashes with Israel began last month.

The border area between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire, in particular between Hezbollah and Israel, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas.

Hezbollah later released several statements claiming attacks on northern Israel near the border, including three drone assaults -- one of them on an Israeli army barrack.

On Friday, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel was "striking extensively in the north" in response to three drone "infiltrations".

Israel's military said it was striking Hezbollah targets after three Israeli soldiers were "severely injured" after being struck by an anti-tank missile in the Manara kibbutz on the border with Lebanon.

It added that another "soldier was severely injured and another was moderately injured from the fall of a hostile aircraft that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon".

It said earlier Friday that it struck an organisation in Syria, which it did not name, saying the group was behind a drone crash into a school in southern Israel a day earlier.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli strike in Syria targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah -- which has fought alongside Damascus in Syria's civil war since at least 2013.

Also Friday, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported an Israeli shell fell in the courtyard of a Lebanese border village hospital but did not explode.

The agency also reported Israeli shelling on several border villages, including Mais al-Jabal, where a family was evacuated from a house hit by Israel, and in Hula where Israeli fire "lightly injured" a Lebanese man.

On Wednesday, Israeli air strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters as they hit sites belonging to Hezbollah near the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Israel has struck Syria several times in the past month.

At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combatants.

Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed on the Israeli side.

