Disoriented Biden walked in circles, needed directions from an honour guard to know where to stand during solemn wreath-laying ceremony

“We have a president that doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going," reacted New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew after Joe Biden appeared "disoriented" during the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it does,” the New York Post quoted Rep. Darrell Issa of California as saying.

“It’s sad to see President Biden’s cognitive impairment over and over again,” said Staten Island’s Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

“How is he running for re-election?”

Former president Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in a high school gym in Claremont, New Hampshire, mocked Biden for his regular bouts of directional confusion.

According to the Post, Biden required assistance from a member of the tomb’s honor guard to place the large floral arrangement on a stand set on the plaza in front of the memorial honoring America’s missing and unidentified war dead.

He stepped back from the wreath and hesitated for a moment before making the sign of the cross on himself the New York Post said.

He backed away, turned, and took several steps away from the wreath — and then turned back and approached the officer again.

The military member pointed a gloved hand back toward Vice President Kamala Harris, who was standing several feet away, and the president returned to his mark beside her, the Post further said.

