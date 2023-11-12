Home World

Hamas health official says Israel strike destroys Al-Shifa hospital cardiac ward

The Israeli military has previously denied deliberately targeting the hospital and has repeatedly accused Hamas of using medical facilities or tunnels underneath them as command centres.

Published: 12th November 2023 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment wait for treatment in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Oct 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment wait for treatment in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Oct 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: A Hamas health official said Sunday that an Israeli air strike destroyed the cardiac ward of Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, as fighting raged around the facility.

"The occupier (Israel) completely destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-storey building has been completely destroyed in an air strike," Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told AFP.

Witnesses confirmed a strike on the hospital, which AFP was unable to independently verify.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR HERE

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But it has previously denied deliberately targeting the hospital and has repeatedly accused Hamas of using medical facilities or tunnels underneath them as command centres and hideouts -- a charge Hamas denies.

An Israeli military statement on Sunday said soldiers "opened and secured a passage which enables the civilian population to evacuate, on foot and by ambulances, from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals."

ALSO READ | 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al Shifa Hospital Gaza Israel-Hamas war Israel air strikes Israel palestine Hamas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp