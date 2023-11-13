UK interior minister Suella Braverman who accused police of favouring Palestinian protestors sacked amid reshuffle

By Agencies

LONDON: British leader Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked controversial interior minister Suella Braverman who is of Indian origin as he reshuffles his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

It was not immediately clear who will replace Braverman, who was appointed to the post when Sunak became prime minister just over a year ago.

Following her dismissal, the 43-year-old lawyer said "it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary". "I will have more to say in due course," she added.

Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman listens to Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he hosts a policing roundtable at 10 Downing Street, London, on Oct. 12, 2023. (AP)

The firing comes as the ruling Conservatives confirmed a major reshuffle of Sunak's top ministers was underway -- his first since becoming the country's leader on October 25, 2022. "Here we go," the party said on X, formerly Twitter.

HERE WE GO



Today @RishiSunak strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future.



Stay tuned for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ianN6edyDU — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 13, 2023

"Today @RishiSunak strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future. Stay tuned for the latest." The changes, set to be announced through the morning, are expected to reward loyalists and younger emerging MPs, after nearly 14 years in power takes its toll on the Tories' popularity.

The party has trailed the main Labour opposition by double-digit margins throughout Sunak's time in power, and is widely tipped to lose the next election due next year.

Suella Braverman attacked & undermined the police & made their job much harder.



She deliberately inflamed tensions around Remembrance weekend.



And she has downgraded action against antisemitism & islamophobia.



Rishi Sunak let her do it.



He is badly letting the country down. pic.twitter.com/7msjcslJZJ — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 12, 2023

Braverman accused police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

On Saturday, far-right protesters scuffled with police and tried to confront a large pro-Palestinian march by hundreds of thousands through the streets of London. Critics accused Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

Last week, Braverman wrote an explosive article for the Times of London, apparently without Sunak's approval, in which she said police “play favorites when it comes to protesters” and acted more leniently toward pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Black Lives Matter supporters than to right-wing protesters or soccer hooligans.

It was blamed for stoking tensions ahead of a weekend of protests over Israel's war in Gaza, which coincided with Armistice Day events, and prompted calls for her to be sacked.

Braverman had stoked controversy throughout her tenure, taking a hardline stance on immigration in particular and regularly wading into so-called culture wars issues which are seen as dividing the electorate.

The right-winger attacked her critics as liberal "tofu-eating wokerati" while saying shortly after she was appointed that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was her "dream" and "obsession". As home secretary she was responsible for law and order and immigration policy and championed the government’s stalled plan to send asylum-seekers who arrive in Britain in boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. A UK Supreme Court ruling on whether the policy is legal is due on Wednesday.

Critics say Braverman has been building her profile to position herself for a party leadership contest that could come if the Conservatives lose power in an election expected next year. Opinion polls for months have put the party 15 to 20 points behind Labour.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)

