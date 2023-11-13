UN flags at half-mast for staff killed in Gaza

By AFP

BANGKOK: Flags flew at half-mast at United Nations compounds across Asia on Monday, as staff observed a minute's silence in memory of colleagues killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The blue and white UN flag was lowered at 9:30 am local time at offices in Bangkok, Tokyo and Beijing, a day after the world body reported "a significant number of deaths and injuries" in strikes on a facility in Gaza.

Events were also held in Kathmandu and Kabul, where the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva led about 250 people in observing the minute's silence.

The UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

with a heavy heart and deep sadness, I joined UN colleagues in Viet Nam for a moment of silence, lowering the flag to half-mast at Green One UN House in Hanoi. Our hearts mourn the more than 100 UN colleagues killed in #Gaza and countless innocent lives lost.#StandForPeace pic.twitter.com/nZG5mA3tok — Ramla Khalidi (@RamlaKhalidi) November 13, 2023

Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks, and around 240 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

More than 11,000 people, many of them children, have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

