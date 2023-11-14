Home World

US and Britain target Iranian backers of Hamas with new round of sanctions

The United States has been ratcheting up the pressure on Hamas since the October 7 attacks, when the group's fighters surged through the heavily militarized Gaza border and killed 1,200 people.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivers a speech during a meeting with people at a hall on the sea side of Gaza City, April 30, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivers a speech (File photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States and Britain on Tuesday announced another round of sanctions on Hamas over last month's attack on Israel, again targeting the group's Iranian backers.

The measures target "key Hamas officials and the mechanisms by which Iran provides support to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," another militant group operating in the Gaza Strip, the US Treasury Department said.

The United States has been ratcheting up the pressure on Hamas since the October 7 attacks, when the group's fighters surged through the heavily militarized Gaza border and killed 1,200 people -- mostly civilians, according to Israel's tally.

"Iran's support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, enables Hamas and PIJ's terrorist activities, including through the transfer of funds and the provision of both weapons and operational training," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Those targeted by the sanctions include Palestinian Islamic Jihad's representative to Iran, Nasser Abu Sharif, as well as a Lebanon-based money exchange, Nabil Chouman & Co, that allegedly handles transfers between Hamas and Tehran.

"The Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too. We stand in solidarity with them and will continue to support humanitarian pauses to allow significantly more lifesaving aid to reach Gaza," new British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

The British sanctions, coordinated with Washington, targeted four senior Hamas leaders and two financiers.

Last month, the United States announced it was aiming to build an international coalition to target the financing of Hamas.

According to the US Treasury, the Palestinian group's global asset holdings are estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Since the Hamas attack, in which it took some 240 hostages, some 11,200 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel's reprisal offensive, health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip have said.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR HERE

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas war Hamas Hamas sanctions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp