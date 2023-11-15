Israel-Hamas war: Gaza chokes ravaged by Israeli bombardments; 'no fuel entered the Palestinian territory since Oct 7,' says UN agency

By Online Desk

It has been weeks since Gaza Strip has been gasping for breath choked by deaths and destruction caused by Israeli bombardment. Reports of deaths of doctors, scholars, children, men, women, and elderly people continue to pour in, even as the cries for a ceasefire remain unheeded.

The situation in Palestinian territories remains indescribably grim. For instance, an Orthopedic surgeon, Dr Fadel Naim shared a message on platform X saying, "After a whole month of being unable to leave the hospital, I ventured out today to bury my brother-in-law near the hospital.

Passing by the site where he was martyred, The neighborhoods and streets of my city, which I once knew by heart, are unrecognizable !!," he added.

He further added on Tuesday, November 15, 2023, "Today 170 bodies were buried in a mass grave inside Shifa Hospital because of the Israeli surrounding imposed on the hospital is a shame on all humanity."

"In a phone call with the Israeli military, the director of Shifa Hospital stated, "You can go & do whatever you want inside the hospital, but please ensure the safety of the patients. The 6 floors are filled by patients & families taking shelter,” said Younis Tirawi, a "reporter on Palestinian affairs", in a message on X.

Meanwhile, Rabi David Mivasair announced on X the killing of Professor Mohammad Eid Shubair, wife Rehab Mohamad Shubair, daughter-in-law Najat Ayoub Alhelo, and son, Muhammad Malik Shubair in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

"Professor Mohammad Eid Shubair was a well-respected scholar and president of the Islamic University in Gaza. Beloved by all in his community, his loss has sent shockwaves across Gaza and the world.

"Their home, in the immediate vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital, was bombed just three days ago. Those who survived the bombing and attempted to walk the close distance to the hospital were shot dead by Israeli forces besieging the hospital," he noted.

In a condolence message for the professor and his family, American Muslims for Palestine pointed out that "Professor Shubair is the father-in-law of our Chicago chapter board member, Alaa Abusamaan. We offer our deepest condolences to Alaa and his wife Hoda Shubair over the devastating loss of their loved ones."

Lately, the Israeli military has reported that it is carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital.”

There has been no solid evidence presented of Hamas operating from al-Shifa Hospital, Al Jazeera reports.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza told The Associated Press over the phone that the patients, including children, are terrified after Israeli forces stormed the buildings.

“They are screaming. It’s a very terrifying situation… we can do nothing for the patients but pray,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) noted that the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, on which over 2 million people depend, is gradually coming to an end because no fuel has been allowed into the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, “UNRWA set off alarm bells over the fuel situation three weeks ago, warning about its fast-depleting supplies, and the impact on lifesaving operations. Since then, we have heavily rationed the use of fuel and accessed pre-existing, limited amounts stored in a depot inside the Gaza Strip, through close coordination with Israeli Authorities.

“The depot is now empty.

“It is very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die.

“It is unbelievable that humanitarian agencies have to beg for fuel and operate on life support.

“Since the beginning of the war, fuel has been used as a weapon of war and this should stop immediately.

“I appeal to all parties to make fuel available now and stop using humanitarian assistance for political or military gains,” he said.



