Gaza locked in new 'total communication blackout': United Nations

The announcement came a day after a truck carrying 23,000 litres of fuel entered Gaza, marking the first fuel delivery to the Palestinian territory since the war between Israel and Hamas.

A young girl walks amid the destruction following Israeli attacks on al-Shatee camp in Gaza City on Saturday.

A young girl walks amid the destruction following Israeli attacks on al-Shatee camp in Gaza City on Saturday. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Thursday he feared for civil order in Gaza after communications blacked out again amid dire fuel shortages.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout and... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Geneva.

The Palestinian telecom company Paltel confirmed the blackout.

"All telecom services in Gaza Strip have gone out of service as all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted, and fuel was not allowed in," it said on X, formerly Twitter.

