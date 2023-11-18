Home World

SpaceX is preparing its mega-rocket for a second test flight

SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad, located at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border. 

Published: 18th November 2023 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii. (Screengrab)

The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii. (Screengrab)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: SpaceX aimed for a second test flight of its mega-rocket Starship on Saturday, counting down to a morning liftoff from South Texas.

The first test flight in April ended in an explosion shortly after liftoff.

The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii.

SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad, located at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave the all-clear to fly earlier this week.

The nearly 400-foot (121-metre) Starship is the world's biggest and most powerful rocket.

SpaceX's Elon Musk intends to use a fleet of them to get people to the moon and Mars.

If all goes well, the booster will drop into the Gulf of Mexico and the bullet-shaped spacecraft will continue out over the Atlantic and Pacific, before falling into the ocean near Hawaii.

SpaceX is targeting an altitude of 150 miles (240 kilometres).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Space X Starship Elon Musk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp