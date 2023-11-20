At least 14 Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in Rafah

By Online Desk

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on houses in the town of Rafah, near the border with Egypt, reports quoting health officials said.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military issued a statement with video of air strikes and troops going house-to-house, saying it killed three Hamas company commanders and a squad of Palestinian fighters, without giving specific locations.

On the other hand, Israeli tanks are positioned around the Indonesian Hospital complex in north Gaza where 12 people were killed and dozens wounded, the enclave’s health ministry said.

The Dawn quoting Palestinian news agency Wafa said the facility was hit by artillery fire.

Like many other health facilities in embattled Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital, set up in 2016 with funding from Indonesian organisations, has ceased operations. But health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said there were about 700 people, including medical teams and wounded, inside the facility.

ALSO READ | 31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

Meanwhile, Iran has denied Israeli claims that it was involved in the seizure of a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference, Reuters reports.

“We have said multiple times that resistance groups in the region act independently and spontaneously based on their interests and that of their people,” Kanaani said, adding that Israeli claims were aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli’s “irreparable defeat” in its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

