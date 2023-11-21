Home World

200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital where an Israeli strike killed 12

The Hamas-run government earlier reported that dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles were deployed around the outskirts of the hospital and were firing towards the facility.

Published: 21st November 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A wounded Palestinian man is carried into the Nasser Hospital

A wounded Palestinian man is carried into the Nasser Hospital following Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday 200 patients were evacuated from a hospital with the help of the Red Cross just hours after it was hit by a deadly Israeli strike.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP 200 people were evacuated from the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya and taken by bus to Nasser hospital in the southern town of Khan Yunis.

"The Israeli army is laying siege to the Indonesian hospital," he said.

"We fear the same thing will happen there as it did in Al-Shifa," he added, referring to the largest hospital in Gaza which Israeli troops have been searching since Wednesday.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR HERE

The evacuation of the 140-bed hospital, which is close to the Jabaliya refugee camp, was carried out in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), he said, in a condition laid down by doctors after Israel struck an ambulance in northern Gaza, claiming it was being used by Hamas militants.

"There are still 400 patients in the hospital and we are working with the ICRC to evacuate," he said, indicating that "around 2,000 displaced persons" were in and around the hospital.

The Hamas-run government earlier reported that dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles were deployed around the outskirts of the hospital and were firing towards the facility.

An AFP reporter in Khan Yunis saw two buses arriving at Nasser hospital in company of the Red Cross.

During the morning, Qudra said an Israeli strike on a hospital had killed 12 people, among them patients and their companions, and wounded dozens of others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas war Gaza palestine Israel Hamas Indonesian Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp