Home World

Has Israel okayed prisoner swap?

Early on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US continues to work on the release of the Israeli captives in Gaza, Anadolu Agency added.

Published: 21st November 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Shachar Fridman, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Shachar Fridman, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Israeli authorities have given a green light for the completion of a prisoner swap deal, and are now awaiting a response from Palestinian group Hamas, Anadolu Agency quoting Israeli state media reported on Monday.

According to public broadcaster KAN, Israel is closer than ever before to striking a prisoner swap deal, the Ankara headquartered news agency said.

It added that "now the ball is in Hamas' court," and that if the group responds positively, a prisoner deal will be "achievable."

Early on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US continues to work on the release of the Israeli captives in Gaza, Anadolu Agency added.

"We are close and hope that a deal can be reached, but there is still work to be done," he said.

According to Israeli official estimates, some 240 people have been held in captivity in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, for its part, said in an earlier statement that it holds in its captivity some 200-250 people, including Israeli soldiers and civilians, but later announced that a number of them were killed during Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since Oct. 7, the report noted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Hamas prisoner swap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp