Six Palestinians shot dead in West Bank: Palestinian Authority

JERUALEM: Six Palestinians were shot dead in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority's health ministry said.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers across the West Bank since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, according to the ministry.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army stormed the refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem and briefly detained a 16-year-old with shrapnel wounds to his face.

A 26-year-old young woman "beaten by the Israeli army" had been transferred to hospital, the Red Crescent added.

The Israeli army was still in the camp at mid-morning Wednesday, an AFP photographer reported.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it treated a total of 26 injured, including four with bullet wounds, in the West Bank towns of Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Tubas and Qalqilya.

Israeli officials say an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed across southern Israel in the unprecedented Hamas attacks on October 7.

Israel has responded with a massive bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry says have killed more than 14,000 people, including thousands of children.

