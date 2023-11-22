Home World

Six Palestinians shot dead in West Bank: Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army stormed the refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem and briefly detained a 16-year-old with shrapnel wounds to his face.

Published: 22nd November 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians carry a body away from the site of an Israeli strike after a military raid in the town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUALEM: Six Palestinians were shot dead in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority's health ministry said.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers across the West Bank since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, according to the ministry.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967 and its troops regularly launch raids across the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli army stormed the refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem and briefly detained a 16-year-old with shrapnel wounds to his face.

A 26-year-old young woman "beaten by the Israeli army" had been transferred to hospital, the Red Crescent added.

ALSO READ | Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages

The Israeli army was still in the camp at mid-morning Wednesday, an AFP photographer reported.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it treated a total of 26 injured, including four with bullet wounds, in the West Bank towns of Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Tubas and Qalqilya.

Israeli officials say an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed across southern Israel in the unprecedented Hamas attacks on October 7.

READ HERE | What we know - Israel-Hamas truce deal

Israel has responded with a massive bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry says have killed more than 14,000 people, including thousands of children.

ALSO READ | Qatar confirms Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas war Palestinian Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp