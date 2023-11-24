Home World

Israeli troops fire at Palestinians attempting to return to northern Gaza, killing two

Friday’s shooting came hours after the Israeli military warned hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge in southern Gaza not to attempt to return to their homes in the north.

Published: 24th November 2023

Palestinians wounded by the Israeli army as they tried to cross back to the northern Gaza Strip are treated in al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah on Friday Nov. 24, 2023.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli troops fatally shot two Palestinians and wounded 11 others as they headed toward the main combat zone in northern Gaza despite warnings by the Israeli army to stay put.

An Associated Press journalist saw the two bodies and the wounded as they arrived at a hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah in the southern half of Gaza. The injured had been shot in the legs.

Friday’s shooting came hours after the Israeli military warned hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge in southern Gaza not to attempt to return to their homes in the northern half of the territory, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive.

The military had dropped leaflets on southern Gaza saying that returning to northern Gaza is prohibited and dangerous.

Since a four-day truce went into effect Friday morning, hundreds of Palestinians were seen trying to head to northern Gaza.

Witnesses said Israeli troops are opening fire on people trying to head north.

Sofian Abu Amer, who had fled Gaza City, said he decided to risk heading north to check on his home.

“We don’t have enough clothes, food and drinks,” he said. ”The situation is disastrous. It’s better for a person to die.”

Since the early days of the war triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel seven weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of people have left their homes in the north at the orders of the Israeli army.

