Nobel in medicine goes to researchers whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19

"The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," the jury said.

Published: 02nd October 2023 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

The Nobel Medicine Prize winners.

The Nobel Medicine Prize winners. (Photos | AP; Nobel Academy; Penn Medicine website)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that paved the way for Covid-19 vaccines.

The pair, who had been tipped as favourites, were honoured for "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19," the jury said.

"The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," it added.

The pair will receive their prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million cheque, from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was won last year by Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA which provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19.

The award was the second in the family. Paabo’s father, Sune Bergstrom, won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982.

The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Physics Prize on Tuesday and the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday.

They will be followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.

The Economics Prize winds things up on Monday, October 9.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

