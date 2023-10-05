Maldives President meets Indian envoy, hopes to boost ties based on 'respect for sovereignty'

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Muhawar met the newly elected Maldivian President, Dr Mohammad Muizzu, on Wednesday.

The new President is from the Progressive Party of Maldives.“It was a pleasure to call on President Muizzu and hand over a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ said Muhawar.

Indian High Commissioner was the third envoy who met the Maldivian President. The first was the British High Commissioner to Male Caron Röhsler, followed by Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin. Meanwhile, President Muizzu said that he hoped to revive Maldives-India relations based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and enhance the bond between both countries to new heights.

He said that the Maldivians decided to protect the country’s sovereignty, and expressed confidence India would respect the decision. Muizzu expressed hopes to restructure the repayment of loans taken by the outgoing administration. Mahawar responded by reaffirming India’s commitment to enhancing Maldives-India relations and providing full support in fulfilling Maldives’ developmental needs.

President Muizzu will be sworn in on November 17. On his first day of office, he announced that foreign military – which implied Indian soldiers – should leave as this was what the country’s citizens desired.

India has extended grants in aid to Maldives for developmental projects and has assisted them under the Neighbourhood First policy.

