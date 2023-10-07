Home World

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts western Afghanistan: USGS

The USGS said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Published: 07th October 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

HERAT: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with the epicentre close to the region's largest city.

The USGS said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

An AFP journalist in the city said residents and shopkeepers fled buildings when the quake hit around 11:00 am (0630 GMT), but that there were not yet reports of casualties or structural damage.

In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake -- the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century -- struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Afghanistan structural damage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp