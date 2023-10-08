Home World

Egyptian media: Policeman kills two Israelis, Egyptian at tourist site

Sunday’s attack came as Israel was battling Palestinian militants after a major incursion from Gaza.

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Local media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

It says the suspected assailant was detained.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people were killed in Alexandria.

