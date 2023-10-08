Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha now on her way home

By ANI

MUMBAI: Stranded in Israel amid the deadly attacks by Hamas and the retaliatory air raids by the country's defence forces, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is now in the process of being brought home safely with assistance from the Indian embassy.

"We managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being brought back home safely. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," Sanchita Trivedi, Nushrratt's publicist, told ANI.

According to reports, the actor was in Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival.

Around 6:30 am (local time), on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel and hit several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon. This was followed by several Hamas militants entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities, killing at least 250 people and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday

Israel responded with strikes in Gaza that killed 232 and signalled more as its prime minister said the country is at war and vowed to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

Nushrratt was recently seen in the film 'Akeli', which was released last month. The film is about an Indian woman, who is stranded in war-torn Iraq, and depicts her struggle for survival against all odds.

(With inputs from online desk)

