Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip over the past three days after Hamas militants surged into southern Israeli towns in a surprise attack that has left hundreds killed.

Published: 09th October 2023 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke rises after the Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GAZA CITY: Palestinian militant group Hamas threatened Monday to kill hostages if the Israeli army carried out air strikes without prior warning targeting residents of the Gaza Strip.

"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

"The enemy doesn't understand the language of humanity and ethics, so we'll address them in the language that they understand."

Militants, who sprayed bullets under the cover of thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, fled back to the enclave with about 100 hostages.

An Israeli military spokesman said on Monday that details of about 30 hostages have been given to their families.

Comments(1)

  • VIVEK AMBITTAGAYA KRISHNAN
    The only question here is how many minutes you have before becoming ash.
    1 day ago reply
