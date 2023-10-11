Home World

Nine UN staffers killed in airstrikes in Gaza since Saturday

Juliette Touma, director of communications of UNRWA said the strikes killed the UN staffers at their homes across the territory.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

At least nine staffers of a UN agency were killed in airstrikes in Gaza since Saturday.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told the AP on Wednesday that nine of its staffers have been killed in airstrikes since the the start of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza on Saturday, with several killed late Tuesday.

“The protection of civilians is paramount, including in times of conflict,” said Juliette Touma, director of communications of the agency, known as UNRWA. “They should be protected in accordance with the laws of war.”

Touma said the strikes killed the UN staffers at their homes across the territory. She also said that 18 UNRWA schools-turned-shelters were damaged in the bombing, and that its headquarters in Gaza City was also damaged, without causing casualties.

