Rockets fired at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza 'civilians': Hamas

Published: 12th October 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A Palestinian man rushes past rubble carrying a child in his arms, following an Israeli military strike, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day in Gaza City on October 12, 2023.

A Palestinian man rushes past rubble carrying a child in his arms, following an Israeli military strike, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

GAZA CITY: Hamas militants on Thursday fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes that targeted "civilians" in two Gaza refugee camps, the Palestinian group said.

"Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al-Shati and Jabalia camps," Hamas said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of air strikes over 30 minutes on Thursday morning in the direction of Al-Shati camp and in the blockaded strip's north.

"The occupation (Israeli forces) committed massacres this morning in Al-Shati camp and Jabalia camp, leaving dozens of martyrs and injured," Iyad al-Buzum, spokesman for the Hamas interior ministry, told AFP.

AFP journalists saw at least seven dead bodies and six buildings destroyed in Al-Shati camp.

Israel has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip after the Islamists carried out a massive assault on Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people.

Around another 1,200 people have been killed in the Palestinian coastal enclave in Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas officials.

