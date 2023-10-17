Israel-Hamas war: US-led diplomatic effort on, but life turns hell for civilians in Gaza

By Online Desk

Amid reports of bombings and airstrikes by Israel in Gaza, an intense US-led diplomatic effort failed on Monday to ease the plight of 2 million Palestinians trapped under bombardment in Gaza, with supplies of water, food and medicine all running out, raising the prospect of a humanitarian disaster, The Guardian reports.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, arrived back in Israel after a tour of the five Gulf Arab states and Egypt as part of an ongoing but faltering diplomatic mission. US media reported that Joe Biden was considering a trip as an already dire situation drastically deteriorated, The Guardian said.

As a part of diplomatic efforts, Turkey's foreign minister has discussed the release of Israeli hostages with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Pro-Palestine protests continued in different parts of the world. In the US, Jewish activists joined the protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. On Monday, activists reportedly blocked the entrances and exits of the White House demanding an immediate ceasefire, return of hostages and an end to the Israeli apartheid.

Israel continued to pound areas of Gaza neighbourhoods on Monday.

In West Bank, a Palestinian news agency was forcibly closed by Israeli forces alleging that the news agency was "pro-Hamas." The news agency would file a lawsuit against the Israeli military through international organisations. It called upon the Palestinian authority to fulfill its responsibility in safeguarding journalists organisations in Palestine.

Videos have emerged of Gaza residents using wagons to transport water in barrels even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Gaza is running out of water. WHO also cautioned about an imminent public health crisis compounding desperate situation for civilians. Lives of over 3500 inpatients in 35 hospitals are at immediate risk, WHO noted.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Gaza faced collapse Monday as water, power and medicine neared depletion, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians searched for dwindling food supplies while Israel maintained punishing airstrikes in retaliation for last week’s deadly rampage by Hamas. Thousands of patients’ lives were at risk, U.N. officials said, and mediators struggled for a cease-fire to let in aid waiting at the Egyptian border.

ALSO READ | Palestinians are struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel gives an evacuation order

More than a week after Israel stopped entry of any supplies, all eyes were on the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, where trucks carrying aid have waited for days to pass through. Israel forced the crossing to shut down with airstrikes on the Gaza side last week and has not agreed to reopen it for aid. Egyptian state TV and Gaza media reported Israel struck the crossing again on Monday.

As Israel prepared a likely ground offensive into Gaza that would mean deadly house-to-house fighting, fears rose over the conflict spreading. Israel evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

This has become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. At least 2,778 have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority civilians massacred in Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault. The Israeli military said Monday that at least 199 hostages were taken into Gaza, more than previously estimated.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

