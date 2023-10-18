Home World

French airports evacuated after 'threats of attack'

Six airports across France at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais were evacuated on October 18, 2023 after emailed "threats of attack", according to police source.

Published: 18th October 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in Blagnac, Airport

Passengers wait as a French soldier patrols outside the Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in Blagnac, southwestern France, on October 18, 2023. (Photo |AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday after emailed "threats of attack", a police source told AFP, the latest in a series of similar alerts.

The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airport near Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" whether the threats are real, the source said.

A spokeswoman for Strasbourg airport in eastern France also said the site was being evacuated after a "threatening email".

The Palace of Versailles, a major tourist attraction outside Paris, was evacuated for the third time since Saturday for bomb disposal teams to check the site.

France is on high alert following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and Friday's fatal stabbing of a teacher in the northern city of Arras by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group.

A second police source said that Nice, Lyon and Lille airports had resumed normal activity around midday.

A spokesman for France's DGAC aviation authority confirmed evacuations over bomb warnings only at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais, and was unable to give further details immediately.

The DGAC's online dashboard showed significant delays at Lille, Lyon and Toulouse.

A post on Nice airport's X (formerly Twitter) account said that "following an abandoned baggage item... a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks".

"The situation has now returned to normal," it added.

Airport authorities at Lyon's Bron airport also said the all-clear had been given.

In Lille, an airport spokeswoman said three flights had been diverted, while a post on its X account said security forces were on the scene.

Some passengers posting on social media were apparently in the dark about why they were being ushered out of airports.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French airports threats of attack Israel-Hamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp