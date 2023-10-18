Home World

Israel tells citizens to leave Turkey 'as soon as possible'

Israel and Palestinians accused each other of the strike that hit the hospital in Gaza, which triggered a wave of protests in the region against Israel.

Published: 18th October 2023 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Israel Gaza

People gather outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Israel has told its citizens to leave Turkey immediately amid fears of reprisal attacks after a deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, a consular spokesperson confirmed to AFP Wednesday.

"All Israelis staying in Turkey must leave as soon as possible," Israel's National Security Council announced late on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the travel warning of the National Security Council to Turkey has been raised to 4, the highest level," the spokesperson told AFP.

Israel and Palestinians accused each other of the strike that hit the hospital in Gaza, which triggered a wave of protests in the region against Israel.

Thousands joined protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara outside Israel's diplomatic missions to condemn the attack.

ALSO READ | Biden backs Israel account of Gaza hospital strike, denounces Hamas

Turkish police detained five protesters for attempting to sneak into the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the governor's office said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause, accused Israel of "striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians" and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Turkey IsraelHamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp