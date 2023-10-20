Home World

Two American hostages released for 'humanitarian reasons', says Hamas

The Israeli military said earlier Friday that most of those abducted to Gaza were still alive.

A cameraman films posters with photos of missing persons ahead of a press conference by family members of Israeli hostages at a hotel in London, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Gaza's ruler Hamas said Friday its armed wing has released two American hostages, from around 200 captives abducted in attacks by the militant group in Israel on October 7.

"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The Islamist group did not detail how or when the hostages were released.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

The military said more than 20 hostages were minors, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

There are also between 100 and 200 people considered missing since the Hamas attacks, the army added.

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group carried out a deadly assault on Israel, the worst in the country's 75-year history, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment that has killed at least 4,137 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

