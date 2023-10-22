Home World

Israel says killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque air strike

The Israeli military said those targeted had already carried out "several terror attacks over the last months, and were organising an additional imminent terror attack".

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Israel Palestinians

FILE: Palestinians wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip are brought to al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah City, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said Sunday it had killed "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mosque, which the Israeli military said "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".

The Israeli military said those targeted had already carried out "several terror attacks over the last months, and were organising an additional imminent terror attack".

It said they were "neutralised", without giving details on the number killed in the strike or their identities.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

The director of the Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, was quoted by the Palestinian news agency Wafa saying one person was killed and three others injured in the strike.

Dozens of people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp