'Good Night, Gaza': Read the last words of poet Heba Kamal Abu Nada who was killed in Israeli airstrike

By Online Desk

Palestinian writer Heba Kamal Abu Nada was killed in an Israeli airstrike last week.

She was thirty-two years old.

Abu Nada was killed in her home south of Gaza City by an Israeli airstrike on Friday, October 20, 2023, according to Literary Hub.

In her final post on October 8, in Arabic, on platform X, the author and educator wrote: "Gaza's night is dark apart from the glow of rockets, quiet apart from the sound of the bombs, terrifying apart from the comfort of prayer, black apart from the light of the martyrs. Good night, Gaza."

The British-born Cypriot poet, writer, and publisher Anthony Anaxagorou reported that the following were Abu Nada’s last words, penned just before her death:

"We find ourselves in an indescribable state of bliss amidst the chaos. Amidst the ruins, a new city emerges—a testament to our resilience. Cries of pain echo through the air, mingling with the blood-stained garments of doctors. Teachers, despite their grievances, embrace their little pupils, while families display unwavering strength in the face of adversity."

ALSO READ | Recovering from attack that killed Illinois boy, Palestinian American mother urges prayers for peace

“Oxygen is Not for the Dead” stands as a testament to Heba Abu Nada’s literary prowess. Her works, deeply rooted in the Palestinian context, resonated with readers globally, said erldc.org.

Her writings, laden with poignant themes and profound messages, capture the essence of human experience. Through her words, Heba Abu Nada immortalized herself, ensuring her legacy in Palestinian literature remains indelible, it added.

Abu Nada was born in Saudi Arabia in 1991, from a refugee family from Beit Jirja, which was displaced in 1948.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Palestinian writer Heba Kamal Abu Nada was killed in an Israeli airstrike last week. She was thirty-two years old. Abu Nada was killed in her home south of Gaza City by an Israeli airstrike on Friday, October 20, 2023, according to Literary Hub.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In her final post on October 8, in Arabic, on platform X, the author and educator wrote: "Gaza's night is dark apart from the glow of rockets, quiet apart from the sound of the bombs, terrifying apart from the comfort of prayer, black apart from the light of the martyrs. Good night, Gaza." The British-born Cypriot poet, writer, and publisher Anthony Anaxagorou reported that the following were Abu Nada’s last words, penned just before her death: "We find ourselves in an indescribable state of bliss amidst the chaos. Amidst the ruins, a new city emerges—a testament to our resilience. Cries of pain echo through the air, mingling with the blood-stained garments of doctors. Teachers, despite their grievances, embrace their little pupils, while families display unwavering strength in the face of adversity." ALSO READ | Recovering from attack that killed Illinois boy, Palestinian American mother urges prayers for peace “Oxygen is Not for the Dead” stands as a testament to Heba Abu Nada’s literary prowess. Her works, deeply rooted in the Palestinian context, resonated with readers globally, said erldc.org. Her writings, laden with poignant themes and profound messages, capture the essence of human experience. Through her words, Heba Abu Nada immortalized herself, ensuring her legacy in Palestinian literature remains indelible, it added. Abu Nada was born in Saudi Arabia in 1991, from a refugee family from Beit Jirja, which was displaced in 1948. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp