Home World

'Good Night, Gaza': Read the last words of poet Heba Kamal Abu Nada who was killed in Israeli airstrike

Abu Nada was killed in her home south of Gaza City by an Israeli airstrike on Friday, October 20, 2023, according to Literary Hub.

Published: 25th October 2023 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian writer Heba Kamal Abu Nada

Palestinian writer Heba Kamal Abu Nada.

By Online Desk

Palestinian writer Heba Kamal Abu Nada was killed in an Israeli airstrike last week.

She was thirty-two years old. 

Abu Nada was killed in her home south of Gaza City by an Israeli airstrike on Friday, October 20, 2023, according to Literary Hub.

In her final post on October 8, in Arabic, on platform X, the author and educator wrote: "Gaza's night is dark apart from the glow of rockets, quiet apart from the sound of the bombs, terrifying apart from the comfort of prayer, black apart from the light of the martyrs. Good night, Gaza."

The British-born Cypriot poet, writer, and publisher Anthony Anaxagorou reported that the following were Abu Nada’s last words, penned just before her death:

"We find ourselves in an indescribable state of bliss amidst the chaos. Amidst the ruins, a new city emerges—a testament to our resilience. Cries of pain echo through the air, mingling with the blood-stained garments of doctors. Teachers, despite their grievances, embrace their little pupils, while families display unwavering strength in the face of adversity."

ALSO READ | Recovering from attack that killed Illinois boy, Palestinian American mother urges prayers for peace

“Oxygen is Not for the Dead” stands as a testament to Heba Abu Nada’s literary prowess. Her works, deeply rooted in the Palestinian context, resonated with readers globally, said erldc.org.

Her writings, laden with poignant themes and profound messages, capture the essence of human experience. Through her words, Heba Abu Nada immortalized herself, ensuring her legacy in Palestinian literature remains indelible, it added.

Abu Nada was born in Saudi Arabia in 1991, from a refugee family from Beit Jirja, which was displaced in 1948.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palestinian poet Israel Abu Nada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp