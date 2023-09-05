Home World

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal attempts to portray India in a negative light

Published: 05th September 2023 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba during a meeting, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Representational image | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song has spoken out against India, projecting it as a country that isn’t friendly towards its neighbours, especially Nepal.

Speaking at a programme in Kathmandu, in which the audience included Devraj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Song advised Nepal to tread cautiously with India.

He pitched for better ties between China and Nepal and spoke derogatorily about what he called 'India’s influence in Nepal'.

"Unfortunately, you have a neighbor like India, because India is a huge market, huge potential you can tap into. But at the same time, India’s policy towards Nepal and other neighbors are not so friendly and not so beneficial to Nepal," he said.

The Ambassador tried to underplay India’s role and relations with Nepal – which have been bound by history, culture and tradition besides trade and development.

"Last fiscal year, you exported 10 billion rupees of electricity to India. How much you imported from India? My Nepalese friends, you imported 19 billion Nepalese rupees of electricity from India. You had a deficit in electricity trade, one of the products you are proud of, and you think that will bring you economic independence," he said.

India and China both have a significant presence in Nepal across most sectors of the economy. This speech by the Ambassador was done with the obvious intent of downplaying India for China's benefit.

"I will have more field trips to learn about the reality of Nepal and find more potential cooperation between China and Nepal. Best of all, I think Nepalese people also have the right to enjoy a more rich life, a more modern life, a more prosperous life," he said with an intent to showcase a friendlier China.

